Florence man accused of firing several shots at someone, deputies said

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested in Florence after deputies say he pointed a firearm at another person, firing several rounds in their direction while they fled, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at 1605 Cedar Falls Ln, Florence, where Ramon Ernest Rivera-Lagos, 34, shot at the victim, striking them in the left thigh causing minor injury, according to deputies.

Lagos is being charged with failure to stop for a blue light-no injury or death first offense, public drunk, no South Carolina drivers license, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and attempted murder.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,235 surety bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: