Florence man appears in court on human trafficking, child sex crime charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man, who faces trafficking and child sex crime charges, appeared in court Monday.

Jason Roger Pope, 42, is being held in jail without bond, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Jason Roger Pope (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

What was expected to be a lengthy bond hearing on Monday lasted only about 10 minutes. Rose Mary Parham, defense counsel for Jason Pope, announced to the court the intent to withdraw his request for a bond hearing. With the bond hearing withdrawn, Pope will remain incarcerated.

Parham did not say why counsel was withdrawing the request.

Pope’s charges include promoting the prostitution of a minor, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking people, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree. Investigators allege Pope solicited a person under 18 for sex trafficking.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) thinks there could be more victims.

If you have any information on this case, give SLED a call at 866-472-8477.

Count on News13 for updates to this case on air and online.