Florence man arrested, accused of striking woman with pan during altercation about food

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested after allegedly striking a woman with a pan during a fight about food.

Around 12:25 p.m. on November 29, officers responded to the 500 block of South Gaillard Street for reports of an assault, according to Lt. Michael Brandt, with the Florence Police Department. Upon arriving, officers spoke with a woman, who was sitting in the front yard.

The woman claimed a man had struck her with a pan during a fight about food, Lt. Brandt said. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Quincy Deon Murray is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Murray (Florence County Detention Center)

Murray, 34, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 7 p.m. on November 29, according to booking records. No bond has been set and Murray remains in the center as of 12:30 p.m. December 4.

LATEST HEADLINES: