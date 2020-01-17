Florence man arrested for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and kidnapping, according to the Florence Police Department.

George Robert Hamrick, Sr. turned himself into Florence police on January 14.

Police allege that in 2013, Hamrick gave alcoholic drinks to the victim, who was under 18 at the time, and “persuaded the victim into his bedroom.” Hamrick allegedly “locked the door, forcefully put the victim on a couch and sexually assaulted the victim.”

George Robert Hamrick, Sr. (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Hamrick was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 10:20 a.m. on January 14, booking records show. No bond has been set and he remains in the center as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: