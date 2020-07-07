Florence man arrested for armed robbery, attempted to escape multiple times

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man was arrested and charged with armed robbery before trying to escape from police custody multiple times.

Reginald Anthony Riley, Jr., 29, was arrested in the robbery of an individual that took place at approximately 8:14 p.m. on July 3.

According to officers, Riley allegedly followed the victim to his room, assaulted

him and took money from the victim. The victim stated Riley claimed to have a

gun, but no weapon was presented.

After being placed under arrest, Riley reportedly made several attempts to

push past officers in an effort to escape from custody.

He also kicked out a rear door window from the Police vehicle and attempted to climb out. Riley and an officer received minor cuts from the broken glass.

Riley was also charged with Malicious Injury to Property and Attempted Escape. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center, where he was released on a $26,000 surety bond.

