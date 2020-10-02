Florence man charged in connection with a string of robberies, including Family Dollar, Lowe’s, Walmart

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Family Dollar store and a string of others in Florence.

Investigators with the Florence Police Department charged Nikkikel Hickson, 24, of Florence, with assault and battery in the third degree and strong-arm robbery at the Family Dollar on West Palmetto Street.

He was also served with two outstanding warrants for shoplifting, third or more offense.

Additional charges against Hickson include armed Robbery for a Sept. 22 incident at Lowe’s on David McLeod Blvd, strong-arm robbery for a Sept. 23 incident at Walmart on Irby Street, and petit larceny with enhancement for a Sept. 27 incident at Dollar General on North Cashua Drive.

Hickson remains in the Florence County Detention Center with a $37,000 bond.