Florence man charged in series of shoplifting incidents

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was charged in a series of shoplifting incidents after Florence police say he shoplifted from KJ’s in Florence, and struck a person with his car while fleeing the scene.

Around 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to KJ’s at 2300 Pamplico Highway for calls of a shoplifting in progress, according to police.

When they arrived, police were told the suspect took several cases of beer from the store and struck a person with his vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle in the area and attempted to stop it, according to police. However, the suspect did not stop the vehicle and officers terminated the pursuit.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the 800 block of Gladstone Street before officers arrested him in the 800 block of Dixie Street a few moments later, according to authorities.

Nikkikel Niquan Hickson, 25, was charged with shoplifting, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under a suspension.

In addition to the charges from this incident, Hickson was charged for outstanding warrants with nine counts of shoplifting, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision.

These charges are from a shoplifting from Lowe’s on Freedom Boulevard on Jan 10; a shoplifting from Walmart on Beltline Drive on Feb. 4; a shoplifting from Food Lion on Pamplico Highway on Feb. 4; a shoplifting from Belk on David McLeod Boulevard on Feb. 21; a Shoplifting from Belk on David McLeod Boulevard, subsequent hit-and-run and failure to stop for blue lights on Feb. 24; a shoplifting from Walmart on Beltline Drive on Feb. 27; two separate shopliftings from Walmart on South Irby Street on March 1; and a Shoplifting from Lowe’s on David McLeod Boulevard on March 2.

Previously, Hickson was charged in connection with a series of robberies in October of 2020.