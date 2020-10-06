Florence man charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult

News
Posted: / Updated:

Timothy Romine (Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged after police say he allegedly hit and assaulted an elderly person

Timothy Romine, 54, was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 5, and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

According to investigators, Romine is alleged to have hit and assaulted the elderly person on or about Oct. 3. 

Under South Carolina law, Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 5 years.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories