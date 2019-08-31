Florence man charged with attempted murder in 2017 and 2019 cases released on bond Friday

Breaking News Alert
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man who has been charged with attempted murder in two separate cases is out on bond.

According to the Florence Police Department, Shyheim Smith was released Friday after his bond was reduced to $75,000. Smith is charged with two counts of attempted murder in two separate incidents.

His most recent arrest was in February of this year. According to police Smith and Gary Wilson were believed to have shot at into a home at multiple people. It is not believed that anyone was hurt in the incident. Wilson remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Gary Wilson, courtesy Florence County Detention Center

In 2017, Smith was arrested for attempted murder after he and another man allegedly pulled up beside a car and shot into the car multiple times. That victim was hospitalized for multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

