Florence man charged with attempted murder in shooting on North Dargan Street

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Thursday after they say he shot at another person on North Dargan Street in March.

Around 5:55 on March 3, officers responded to the 800 block of North Dargan Street for calls of shots fired, according to police. It was here that Shakeam Backus is alleged to have pulled up beside the victim, started shooting and then drove away, according to authorities.

Backus is being charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center where he was denied bond.