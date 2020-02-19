Florence man charged with attempted murder, use of vehicle without permission, and possession of a gun

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at two other victims, use of a car without permission, and possession of a gun during a crime.

Officers from the Florence Police Department say Isaiah Maurice Gadson, 25, was arrested yesterday for an incident that happened on Dec. 23 on the 700 block of Mechanic Street.

Reports say Gadson and the victim had an argument. Gadson allegedly bit the victim’s finger and placed his hands around the victim’s throat.

The victim and a family member went to Waverley Avenue later that day, police say, looking for the victim’s car after Gadson took it when he left.

Gadson shot at both victims, damaging the car, reports said. Gadson was taken to Florence County Detention Center. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Gadson remains in the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.