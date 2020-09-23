Florence man charged with carjacking, armed robbery; plus, assault in 2nd incident

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police charged a Florence man with carjacking and armed robbery after they say he allegedly took a person’s motorcycle and wallet at gunpoint.

Fredrick Law, 30, also has been charged with assault and battery after police say he allegedly dragged someone from their apartment and stomped on them in an unrelated incident.

Florence police and the Florence County Sheriff’s warrant team apprehended Law during a traffic stop on TV Road near I-95 on Sept. 22. He was taken into custody without incident on four outstanding warrants from the two separate incidents.

He faces the charges of armed robbery, carjacking, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the alleged carjacking on South Church Street, near Pine Street, on Sept. 18.

The assault and battery, second degree, charge is from at incident on Aug. 17, when Law allegedly dragged a victim from their apartment on S. Church Street, and stomped on the victim.

Law remains in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing