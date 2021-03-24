Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Jordan Xavier Isaac (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 20-year-old Florence man has been charged with allegedly raping a minor on 12 separate occasions.

Jordan Xavier Isaac faces charges after investigators say he “is alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old victim on approximately twelve (12) separate occasions.”

The incident happened between June and December of 2020 near Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac was arrested and charged on Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree. He was released on Wednesday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

