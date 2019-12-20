Florence man charged with dealing drugs after police chase through neighborhood

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County say a suspected crack dealer tried to run from them during a traffic stop. According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s office, Brandon Domonique Fludd, was pulled over on Dec. 14 for a moving violation.

Deputies say Fludd originally stopped for their blue lights on Lawson Street, but sped away once the deputy got out of his cruiser. According to deputies, Fludd eventually stopped on West Marion Street after a chase through a nearby neighborhood.

Deputies say they found an “off white rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine, a box of clear sandwich baggies and a digital scale with white powder residue consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.”

Brandon Domonique Fludd (Image from FSCO)

Fludd was charged with failure to stop for blue light and distribution of crack cocaine (second offense). He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Dec. 15 on a $30,000 surety bond.