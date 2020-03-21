Florence man charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after police say he allegedly choked someone.
Steven Dudley Reeves, II, was arrested and charged on Thursday. The charge stems from an altercation that occurred on Lynnwood Drive, police said.
During the altercations, police said Reeves allegedly choked the victim and denied the victim access to a phone to call for help. No information was released on the victim’s condition.
Reeves was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
No further information is available at this time.