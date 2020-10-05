Florence man charged with evading $15,499 in income taxes

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Agents arrested and charged a Florence County man with tax evasion.

Christopher Carroway, 50, of Florence County, faces four counts of tax evasion, according to arrest warrants.

Carroway filed documents with his employer to evade or materially reduce South Carolina Income Tax withholdings from his pay, according to S.C. Department of Revenue agents. From 2015 – 2018, Carroway evaded a total of $15,499 in state taxes.

If convicted, Carroway faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

His arrest is the 18th in the past two weeks as part of a tax evasion investigation. The mostly coastal residents have been charged with collectively evading more than $380,000 in South Carolina Income Taxes.

The other 17 defendants were arrested in late September. When added together, the earnings of the 18 defendants totaled more than $8 million, and they evaded more than $380,000 in state taxes.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID- 27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.