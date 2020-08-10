Florence man charged with ill-treatment of animals

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with ill-treatment of animals after police say they found two malnourished and injured dogs at a home.

Torrance Beauford II, 27, faces two charges stemming from an investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect of animals at a home on Whitehall Road. Officers from the Florence Police Department said on Saturday they found two dogs “in a reported malnourished and injured condition, with no shelter, food, or water.”

The dogs were voluntarily signed over to animal control and examined by a veterinarian.

Beauford was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.