Florence man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 16-year-old boy

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Hartsville.

Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say when they were called to a shooting on the 900 block of Clear View Drive, they found the teen lying in the backseat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The incident happened on May 18.

Jali Cottingham was charged on Monday in connection with the shooting after deputies say he used reckless disregard by carelessly handling firearms in a vehicle, one which discharged and hit the teen in the chest, resulting in his death, according to warrants. The teen’s name has not been released.

Cottingham is being held at the W. Glenn Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

The death remains under investigation.