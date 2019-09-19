Florence man charged with stalking, threatening the life of a public official

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man is in jail on charges of stalking and threating the life of a public official.

Frank Clifford Todd, 46, of Florence, was in the Darlington County Detention Center on separate charges. He has been moved to Florence County Detention Center on Thursday.

Police say the charges stem from allegations Todd left numerous voicemails on Aug. 31 threatening the life of the victim and to bomb his former place of employment.

Todd also attempted to file charges against the officer who document a previous incident involving him, police say. During the phone conversation, Todd reportedly threatened the officer’s life while attempting to file the report.