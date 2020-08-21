Florence man faces attempted murder charge after deputies allege he shot a person in an argument

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies allege he shot a person during an argument.

Michael Conner, 30, was arrested and charged on Aug. 19 by Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies. In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators say Conner is alleged to have shot a person on Brookfield Road after a verbal altercation. The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information is available at this time.