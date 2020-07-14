Florence man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 15

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, according to the Florence Police Department.

Christopher Patterson, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree – statutory (aged 11 to 4), and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, second degree.

Police say these charges stem from allegations that Patterson forced a child to perform criminal acts on him.

Patterson is being held at Florence County Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.

