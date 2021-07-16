Florence man faces charges of kidnapping, possession of marijuana

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) A Florence man has been charged with kidnapping and possession of marijuana after police say he forced a victim into his car.

Officers with the Florence Police Department were flagged down in the 700 block of S. Dargan St in reference to a kidnapping Wednesday.

John Andrew Tillman, III, 32, allegedly forced a victim into his vehicle against the victim’s will, according to police. This was after the two had a verbal altercation, police said.

Other responding officers conducted a traffic stop on Tillman’s vehicle moments later at Cherokee Road and Coit Street. Officers took Mr. Tillman into custody and found the victim to be uninjured.

A small quantity of suspected marijuana was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Tillman faces charges of kidnapping, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana, improper tag, and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and remains in custody after being issued a $22,000 surety bond.