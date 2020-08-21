Florence man faces murder charge after an alleged fight, deputies say

QUINBY, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been charged with murder after deputies allege he shot and killed a man during a fight.

Jyqwon Woods, 32, was arrested and charged by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19. In addition to the murder charge, he was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators allege Woods shot and killed Chilton Lee, 28, on or about Aug.16, at a home on East McIver Road in Quinby. The shooting was allegedly the result of a physical fight, investigators said.

Woods is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.