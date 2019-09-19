Florence man gets 10 years in prison for attempted murder with a baseball bat

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home and attempting to kill a person with a baseball bat.

Donald Dewey Yates, 21, was sentenced on Sept 10, according to the SC Public Index, for attempting to kill a person with a baseball bat after breaking into their home in 2017. He was charged with attempted murder and burglary.

Yates broke into a home on Dunwoody Road, and attempted to kill a person inside the home, officials said. But Yates did not act alone, investigators said.

Sara Elizabeth Bullard, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was accused of helping Yates in the commission of the burglary and attempted murder. She was charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.

Yates was transferred Monday from the Florence County Detention Center to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, according to FCDC records.