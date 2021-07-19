Florence man previously arrested 3 times for catalytic converter thefts strikes again, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who has previously been arrested for catalytic converter theft on three separate occasions has been arrested again… for the same thing.

On Friday, Florence deputies arrested Bobby Filyaw, 38, after they say he stole several catalytic converters from cars on June 20, in the area of West Freight Road, valuing at around $2,400.

Filyaw was accused of doing the same thing in February , April and May of this year, according to previous arrest records.

He is being charged with one count of malicious injury to property and one count of grand larceny, according to police. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.