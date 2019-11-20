Florence man wins the Lottery on his lunch break

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man played the Lottery on his lunch break, won $125,000 and took the rest of the day off.

The winner told lottery officials he was with a coworker at the Timmonsville Mini Mart on 313 W. Smith St. and each of them bought a $5 Super Tripler Win scratch-off.

His coworker didn’t win anything and “got mad for a minute” when he scratched his, the man said.

“I’m debt free!” he said.

Three top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Super Tripler Win game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Timmonsville Mini Mart received a commission of $1,250.