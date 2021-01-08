Florence Motor Speedway to become part of NASCAR weekly racing

CONCORD, NC – JANUARY 22: A general view of the NASCAR logo displayed during the NASCAR Sprint Media Tour hosted by Lowe’s Motor Speedway at the NASCAR Research and Development Center January 22, 2009 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Motor Speedway announced that after more than 20 years of not being part of NASCAR, they will once again hold weekly NASCAR races.

President of Florence Motor Speedway Mike Neff, said the speedway is excited to once again hold NASCAR races.

“How awesome is that,” Neff said. “After more than 20 years of not being part of the family, Florence Motor Speedway will be back under the NASCAR banner.”

Racers who drive in Florence will now be eligible to compete on the national level and race for a national championship.

“It means a lot for the drivers who come to our racetrack,” Neff said. “You have the opportunity to run for a national championship. Not only at the top late model level, but our super trots, our chargers, our mini stocks are all going to be rolled into the different divisions that run at the NASCAR national level.”

You watch the full announcement here.

