Florence Motor Speedway to become part of NASCAR weekly racing

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Motor Speedway announced that after more than 20 years of not being part of NASCAR, they will once again hold weekly NASCAR races.
President of Florence Motor Speedway Mike Neff, said the speedway is excited to once again hold NASCAR races.
“How awesome is that,” Neff said. “After more than 20 years of not being part of the family, Florence Motor Speedway will be back under the NASCAR banner.”
Racers who drive in Florence will now be eligible to compete on the national level and race for a national championship.
“It means a lot for the drivers who come to our racetrack,” Neff said. “You have the opportunity to run for a national championship. Not only at the top late model level, but our super trots, our chargers, our mini stocks are all going to be rolled into the different divisions that run at the NASCAR national level.”
