Florence nurse charged with providing contraband to an inmate

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence nurse working at the county detention center has been fired and charged with providing contraband to an inmate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Felecia Wilson, 38, was a civilian employee at the Florence County Detention Center, investigators said. Wilson was fired by Sheriff William C. Barnes on Tuesday.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the case at the request of the Florence County Sheriff’s Department after investigators received information of possible wrongdoing by a detention center employee.

As a result of the investigation, Wilson has been charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner. She was booked at the Florence County Detention Center and released on Wednesday on a $5000.00 person recognizance bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Twelfth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Under state law, Furnishing Contraband to an Inmate is a felony punishable by a fine of not less than $1000 nor more than $10,000 or imprisonment for not less than one year nor more than 10 years, or both.