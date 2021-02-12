Florence One Schools to host in-person graduation ceremonies this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence One Schools will host graduations this summer inside the Florence Center, Superintendent Richard O’Malley told the district’s board of trustees Thursday.

A letter will be sent out to high school students and their families with the details. Each graduate will be given four tickets. Onlookers will be assigned seats, which will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.

West Florence High School will have its graduation at 10 a.m. on June 11, Wilson High School will have its graduate at 4 p.m. June 11 and South Florence High School will have its graduation at 10 a.m. on June 12.

O’Malley also updated the trustees about vaccination efforts in the district. He said that 88 employees had been vaccinated, as of Thursday afternoon. Those employees include nurses, along with speech, occupational and physical therapists. A hundred employees who are aged 65 and older will be in the next round of vaccinations.