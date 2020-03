FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking for help to find a missing man.

Tracy Lamont Herion was last seen on South Irby Street in January.

Herion is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

His family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to finding him.

If you know anything about Herion’s whereabouts, please call the Florence police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC 1-888-274-6372