Florence police charge man in Saturday night shooting on Tillers Plow Row

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police have arrested a man in connection to a Saturday shooting on Tillers Plow Row.

Stuart Terrance Stuckey was taken into custody at the 400 block of East Pine Street on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

Stuckey’s arrest stems from a Saturday night incident just before 8 p.m. when Florence police responded to the 2100 block of Tillers Plow Row in reference to a shooting. That’s where officers found one person hurt. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No word on how they are doing now.

Officers were told Stuckey was in an argument with the victim at their home, police said. Stuckey allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, shot the victim and left the area, according to the police report.

Stuckey will have a bond hearing at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Florence County Detention Center.

No information is available on the condition of the person who was hot.

