Florence police charge man with 1st-degree domestic violence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with first-degree domestic violence after a victim told police he struck them and tried to strangle them.

Officer arrested Quincy Middleton, 44, of Columbia, at the Colonial Inn on Irby Street on Sunday after speaking with a victim, according to the report. He was charged and transported to the Florence County Detention Center

The victim told officers Middleton allegedly struck them three times with an open hand during an argument. Middleton also reportedly attempted to strangle the victim and took phones away from the victim as they attempted to call 911, according to police.

Middleton was released on a $30,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time.