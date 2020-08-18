Florence Police investigate shots fired into home, no suspects at this time

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police are investigating an incident where they say shots were fired into a house.

Monday night, a resident of the 200 block of S. Alexander St. was struck by gunfire, according to Lieutenant Robert Drulis of the Florence Police Department.

There were no reported injuries, and there are no suspects at this time. The Florence Police Department is following up on multiple leads.

