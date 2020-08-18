FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police are investigating an incident where they say shots were fired into a house.
Monday night, a resident of the 200 block of S. Alexander St. was struck by gunfire, according to Lieutenant Robert Drulis of the Florence Police Department.
There were no reported injuries, and there are no suspects at this time. The Florence Police Department is following up on multiple leads.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- DNA leads to murder charges in 2018 shooting deaths of father, son near Conway
- Florence Police investigate shots fired into home, no suspects at this time
- Caught on Camera: several bears visit tourists in Tennesee cabin
- “You’re not shooting anyone in this store today,” witness says as he confronts shooting suspect
- Indiana woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say