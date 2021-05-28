Florence police looking for man wanted in theft of catalytic converters

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man they say is alleged to have been involved in the theft of numerous catalytic converters around Florence.

Bobby Joe Filyaw is wanted by the Florence Police Department for the following charges that stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 6 where Filyaw is alleged to have stolen a catalytic converter off of a vehicle in the 100 block of S. Cashua Dr.: petit larceny (with enhancement), malicious injury to personal property (with enhancement) and transportation of stolen nonferrous metals.

Filyaw was out on bond for several counts of similar charges, but his bond has since been revoked and he is at large. Filyaw is alleged to have been involved in the theft of numerous catalytic converters (off of parked vehicles) within the City of Florence and throughout Florence County.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.