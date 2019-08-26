Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Florence police make arrest in deadly weekend shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:
Jail-arrest-background_1524691624733.jpg

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police officers have made an arrest following a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Jaquawn James Goodson Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon. Goodson has been charged with Murder.

According to police, Goodson was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday night at The City Grill on West Palmetto Street.

Marvin Lawrence McZeke was shot and later died for his injuries, according to the Florence County Coroner.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843- 665-3191.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: