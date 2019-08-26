Florence police make arrest in deadly weekend shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police officers have made an arrest following a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Jaquawn James Goodson Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon. Goodson has been charged with Murder.

According to police, Goodson was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday night at The City Grill on West Palmetto Street.

Marvin Lawrence McZeke was shot and later died for his injuries, according to the Florence County Coroner.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843- 665-3191.