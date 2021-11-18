Florence police need help finding missing endangered 16-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Police need help finding a missing 16-year-old who is thought to be endangered.

Jai’Maya Alajah Taylor, who was reported missing by a family member, was last seen in the1100 block of June Lane on November 10.

Investigators say they have received information that indicates Taylor may be in danger.

She is described as 5’07”, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.