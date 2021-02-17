Florence police need help finding missing man with health issues last seen Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help in locating a man last seen in Florence on Tuesday.

Bobby Rogers, 41, who lives in Hartsville, was taken to a medical appointment at McLeod Medical Plaza on Cheves Street by a transport company Tuesday, according to police. He has not been seen since.

Rogers is described as being 5’8″, 209 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue or black coat and khaki pants, according to police.

Police say he can’t speak and has other medical issues that limit his mobility. Anyone with information is asked to call LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.