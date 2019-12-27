Florence police respond to a kidnapping and stolen vehicle, child not hurt

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to a kidnapping and stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

Officials with the Florence Police Department say officers responded to 207 West Lucas Street, Speedy Mart around 12:07 a.m. in reference to a stolen vehicle when they learned 2-year-old was still inside.

The child and vehicle were later found at 2:16 a.m. just outside the city limits, on East Pine Street and Sundance Street.

The child was not hurt.

Law Enforcement Officer’s from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Division helped in the search.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.