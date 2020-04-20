Florence police search for man they say robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man who they say presented a gun and robbed a Family Dollar store in Florence.

Florence police responded to an armed robbery call at 233 West Lucas Street at about 7:54 p.m. on Sunday. Officers learned a man wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt entered the store, presented a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The suspect assaulted the clerk during the encounter, then fled on foot from

the store, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.