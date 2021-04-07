Florence police search for man wanted for grand larceny

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man wanted for grand larceny in Florence.

Jonathan Kam Harrell has two outstanding warrants, according to the Florence Police Department. One is for grand larceny and another is for driving under suspension.

Harrell has brown hair and brown eyes, is 6-foot 1-inches talls and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance.



Anyone with information on Harrell’s location is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.