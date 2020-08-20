Florence police searching for man missing since February

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are still looking for a man they say went missing in February.

Tracy Herion, 47, was last seen in Florence early in February. He is 6’2″, 197 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a low hair cut, according to police.

Herion’s family members say was last seen at the Colonial Inn. They say he has some medical concerns.

If you know anything about where he is or how he can be found, you are asked to call the Florence Police Department immediately.

