UPDATED: Missing Florence man found

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – UPDATE: Andrew Paul Popecki was found safe, Florence police said in a statement Sunday.

Police in Florence are asking for help locating a missing man.

According to police, Andrew Paul Popecki was reported missing by his family members, who are concerned for his safety. He was last seen leaving 1945 West Palmetto Street, Redbone Ally on Wednesday night. He was driving a silver 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser, with SC license plate number: 7522NC. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.