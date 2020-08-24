Florence police seek help identifying man in attempted vehicle theft

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are seeking assistance in identifying a man they think may have been involved in a vehicle theft on August 8.
The man in the above photos is thought to have stolen a vehicle from one of the local hotels in Florence.
If you have any information on who this person is or how police can find him, you are asked to call INV Shelley at the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
