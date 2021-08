FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning about an attempted burglary at a home health and hospice business in Florence.

The person is wanted for questioning regarding an attempted burglary at 510 W. Cheves St., MSA Home Health and Hospice, on Aug. 19.



Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police

Department at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.