Florence police seek help finding missing 17-year-old with health condition

FLORENCE S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old they say was last seen on March 30.

Tyae Zaiveon Demetre Mcwhite was last seen wearing dark pants and a light blue South Florence hooded sweatshirt, according to police. His family said he has asthma and a heart condition.

He was last seen in the 300 block of Ervin Street, according to police. Anyone with information is

asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665- 3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.