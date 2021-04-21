Florence police seek help finding missing woman with medical conditions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police need help finding a missing woman who has untreated medical conditions which put her at risk.

Angela Rose Beharry, 39, was reported missing by family. She was last seen leaving her house Tuesday in the 200 block of Sanborn Street, according to police.

Beharry is 5’0″ and weighs 165 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark t-shirt, beige slippers and was wrapped in a red blanket with a white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.