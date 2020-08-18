Florence Police seek help identifying man wanted in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police are seeking help identifying an individual they say is involved in a deadly hit-and-run from July 10.

Police say the man in the photos was involved in a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Chase St. and Evans St.in Florence.

The passenger of the vehicle died from injuries sustained from the collision, according to police.





The suspect pictured above is believed to have been driving the vehicle in question.

If you know who this person is, or have any information that may help locate them, you are asked to call the Florence Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-665-3191.

