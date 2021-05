FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a recent assault at a motel.

According to the Florence Police Department, these two peope are responsible for an assault at the Days Inn a 140 Dunbarton Dr.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identification of both or either suspect should please call Inv. Chatlosh at the FPD at 843-665-3191.