Florence Police to conduct network maintenance, non-emergency phone line may be down

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department will be conducting scheduled maintenance to their network from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m., starting on Thursday.

This maintenance may briefly interrupt service to the department’s non-emergency phone lines.

The Florence Police Department’s alternate contact number, 843-495-0216, will be operational during this maintenance period, if there is a need to make contact with the department for non-emergency issues.

911 services will not be affected by this maintenance. 911 should still be utilized for all emergency calls for service.

