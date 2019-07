FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Florence Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify several subjects in a shoplifting case at an Ulta store.

According to a press release from police the incident happened at the Ulta on 1945 West Palmetto Street on July 12. The people in the photos are wanted for questioning about the case. Police say a “large quantity of merchandise” was shoplifted from the store.